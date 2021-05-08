On-Board Charger – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global On-Board Charger Market is expected to reach $5.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the On-Board Charger Market include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic Corp., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Current Ways, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Lear Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Eaton Corporation, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, NOCO Company, Minn Kota (Johnson Outdoors Inc.), CLARIOS, BRUSA Elektronik AG, AVID Technology, and Delphi Technologies.

Development in electric vehicle charging system and growth in a number of the autonomous driving vehicle is propelling the market growth. However, the availability of other charging types in the market supporting electric vehicle charging at a low price is hampering the market growth.

The on-board charger takes alternating current (AC) input from a charging point and converts it to direct current (DC) to charge a vehicle battery. An on-board charger (OBC) is used in an electric vehicle (EV) or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) to charge the traction battery.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and efforts made by the government in terms of regulations regarding vehicular emission.

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

Power Outputs Covered:

• Less than 10 KW

• 10 KW–20 KW

• More than 20 KW

Applications Covered:

• Boats

• Electric Vehicle (EV)

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

