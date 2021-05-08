Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market include Wacker Chemie AG, Sika AG, Master Bond, Ashland, LORD Corporation, ITW Performance Polymers, Huntsman International LLC, Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Franklin International, Dow, Avery Dennison Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, 3M, MAPEI SpA, and H.B. Fuller Company.

Increasing applications in various end-user industries and high demand from the construction industry are propelling market growth. However, volatility in availability and price of raw material is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/polyurethane-adhesives-and-sealants-market/request-sample

Polyurethane adhesives are those glues that are made of urethane polymers with chemical-based of isocyanate group. Polyurethane adhesives and sealants offer strong bonding and tight seals in a variety of applications. Polyurethane adhesives offer the advantage of the quick development of “green strength,” where the adhesive provides an early bond before fully curing. Polyurethane sealants provide excellent stress recovery to retain shape after being bent or pulled, fast curing rates and even adherence to non-primed concrete.

Based on the application, the building & construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as PU adhesives and sealants have rapid curing and low strength properties, making it an excellent choice for woodworking and other construction applications.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/polyurethane-adhesives-and-sealants-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise of customized packaging, increased demand for packaged consumerist goods, in the food segment.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/polyurethane-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Technologies Covered:

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Hot-Melt

Applications Covered:

• Packaging

• Healthcare

• Footwear and Leather

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Wood Processing

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com