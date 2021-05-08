Machine Learning – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Machine Learning Market is expected to reach $49.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Machine Learning Market include Amazon Web Services Inc, Baidu Inc, BigML Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation, Google Inc, H2o.AI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

Increase in growth of adoption of cloud-based services and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled employees is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/machine-learning-market/request-sample

Machine Learning (ML) is a sub-portion of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This scientific concept studies computational learning, statistics and algorithms models of computers used to perform specific tasks without input of instructions, and recognition of patterns in AI. Generally, it investigates and analysis construction of statistical data and algorithms and estimates forecasts on analyzed data. Different applications of ML include Optical Character Recognition (OCR), e-mail filtering, detection of network intruders, learning to rank, and computer vision.

Based on end user, the healthcare and life sciences segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in adoption of this technology in emerging healthcare areas such as prediction of the probability of death of a person and its usage for diagnosis.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/machine-learning-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its increase in adoption in emerging markets with massive talent base countries such as China and India and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/machine-learning-market

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

End Users Covered:

• Government and Defense

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and Utilities

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com