Handheld Imaging Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market is expected to reach $3.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Handheld Imaging Devices Market include MolecuLight, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Corporation, Micro C, LLC, Butterfly Network, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, InfraScan, Inc., KaVo Dental and GE Healthcare.

Some of the factors such as growing genetic population, technological advancements, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the market. However, the diagnosis with hand held imaging devices requires less time and may influence the specificity or sensitivity of the results while centralized laboratory test are very responsive is hampering the market growth.

Handheld imaging devices are portable imaging devices or scanners used for visualization of inner organs or to scan body parts for diagnosis of dissimilar diseases and to decide an action plan for further treatment. Handheld imaging devices are used in various applications such as ophthalmology, gynecology & obstetrics, dentistry, orthopaedics etc., for diagnosis of different diseases. These are portable and convenient to use both for patients and physicians for early screening of diseases.

Based on the end user, the hospitals segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic & surgical procedures in hospitals, coupled with the rising number of hospitals across major markets.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to the technical advancements and growing implementation of technologically highly developed imaging techniques. This region also dominated the handheld imaging devices market.

Components Covered:

• Accessories

• Apps & Software

• Devices



Products Covered:

• Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Scanners

• Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners

• Optical Imaging Devices

• Ultrasound Scanners

• X-ray/Fluoroscopic Scanners



Compatibility with Operating Systems Covered:

• iOS

• Android



Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Hardware



Types Covered:

Applications Covered:

• Cardiology & Vascular

• Dentistry

• Dermatology

• Endocrinology

• Gynecology & Obstetrics

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Urology



End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Point of Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

