Point-Of-Sale Terminals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market is expected to reach $142.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market include Centerm Information Co Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard Inc, Hisense, Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Newland Payment Technology, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Corp, Posiflex Technology Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation and VeriFone Systems Inc.

Rising trend of contactless payments and the requirement to keep track of inventory are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strict regulations and rising data security concerns are restraining the market growth.

POS terminals refer to electronic devices used for processing card payments, printing bills etc., across various end-use verticals such as restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse/distribution, and entertainment. The product enables users to record & track client orders and credit & debit cards and connects to other systems. Continuous technological developments have led to advancements in these systems, which include mobile POS with bar code scanners and cloud-based POS, increasing the efficiency of businesses by providing high Return on Investments (ROI).

Based on application, the retail segment is likely to have a huge demand as huge extent of portability and accessibility enhances the examination of mobile terminals across the sector.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing number of payment technologies. Also, rising security as well as regulations from MasterCard, and Visa is leading to market growth in the region.

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud

• On Premise



Operating Systems (OS) Covered:

• Linux

• MAC

• Windows



Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



Products Covered:

• Wireless POS

• Mobile POS Terminal

• Fixed POS Terminal



Technologies Covered:

• Biometric

• Traditional



Applications Covered:

• Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Restaurant

• Retail

• Transportation

• Warehouse

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

