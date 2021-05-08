Effervescent Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Effervescent Packaging Market is expected to reach $806.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Effervescent Packaging Market include Amcor Limited , Amerilab Technologies, Inc, Aristo, CMPS Australia, Guangdong Rich Packing Machinery , Hebei XINFUDA Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Nomax , Nutrilo GmbH, Oracle Packaging, Inc, Parekhplast India Ltd, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sanner GmbH , Tower Laboratories, Ltd, Unither Pharmaceuticals and Xinfuda Medical Packaging.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting health consciousness and mounting demand for pharmaceutical products. However, strict rules regarding plastic usage are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Effervescent packaging is an efficient solution used to augment the shelf life of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. This packaging solution adsorbs moisture within the tube and thus, presents protection for breakable and moisture-sensitive tablets and preserves their shelf life. As a result, effervescent packaging is broadly used in the pharmaceutical industry to make sure product integrity and maintain quality.

By end user, dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the inclination of consumers towards healthier lifestyle and interest in precautionary healthcare. Nutraceutical industries mostly deal in effervescent tablets to treat an extensive variety of illnesses and deficiencies because effervescent tablets make the absorption of the necessary drugs easier.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to increase on the back of wide demand for effervescent packaging for dietary supplements. The growth has been fueled by the growing trend of preventive healthcare in populations of different key economies of the region.

Primary Packaging’s Covered:

• Blisters

• Bottles

• Foils

• Pouches

• Sachets

• Stick Packs

• Tubes



Secondary Packaging’s Covered:

• Corrugate Shippers

• Paperboard Cartons

• Side Sealed Bags

• Wallet Packs



Types Covered:

• Powder

• Tablets

• Granules



Material Types Covered:

• Metal

• Plastic



End Users Covered:

• Cosmetics & Personal care

• Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

• Healthcare

• Household & Others

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

