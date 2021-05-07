Aseptic Paper Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market is expected to reach $17,646.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aseptic Paper Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak International, Evergreen Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, Elopak, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material, Nampak Ltd, Refresco Gerber, Gammagroup Industriegüter Handelsges, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co, Weyerhaeuser Company, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Lami Packaging Co, Mondi Ltd, IPI s.r.l, and Uflex Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for light-weight packaging, lower production cost, and rising demand for consumer-friendly packages. However, the lack of methods for recycling is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Aseptic paper packaging is a method of packaging liquids or liquid-based contents in a clean sustainable packaging product. Its key benefit is that it ensures a greater shelf-life for the content without refrigeration. It also helps in maintaining the integrity and original characteristics of the contents to be retained over a longer period.

By end-user, the dairy products segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption for dairy products all over the world.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of food industries in the region coupled with the rise in disposable income of the people.

Paper Types Covered:

• Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

• Bleached paperboard

Packaging Structures Covered:

• 6 Layer

• 4 Layer

• 3 Layer

Thicknesses Covered:

• Less Than 240µm

• 240 to 260µm

• 260 to 280µm

• More Than 280µm

Packaging Types Covered:

• Gable Top Cartons

• Flat Top Cartons

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dairy Products

• Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

