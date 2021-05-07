Cloud Database and DBaaS – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is expected to reach $37.11 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in cloud database and DBaaS market include AWS, IBM Corporation, DataStax, SAP SE, Mongodb, Teradata, CenturyLink Cloud, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Tencent, Rackspace US, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., MemSQL, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, RDX, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, and Neo4j.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising need for self-driving cloud databases, growing demand to process low-latency queries, and rising prominence of IoT in IT and telecom industries. However, privacy and security of the data stored on databases are likely to hamper the market. On the other hand, rise in the production of database workload and increase in the growth of the NoSQL database would create significant opportunities for the key players of the cloud database and DBaaS market in the coming years.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cloud-database-and-dbaas-market/request-sample

A cloud database runs on a cloud computing platform, and access to the database is provided as-a-service. The database services look after the scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user. Cloud platforms let their users acquire virtual machine for a restricted occasion, and this can operate a database on such virtual machinery. Users can both upload their individual mechanism image along with the database installed on it, or use ready-to-use machine pictures that already consist of an optimized fixing of a database.

By end user, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment is one of the most data-centric verticals where large volumes of databases are generated at an exponential rate. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the database in the financial sector such as electronic transactions, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), credit cards, call centers, and mobile-based sources. The database generated from these sources is scattered across various branches and departments across various financial institutions and needs to be interlinked together. The linking of this database is important to derive meaningful insights and sustain in the competitive market.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting cloud database and DBaaS services. The US and Canada are expected to be the major contributors to the North American market. Enterprises in the region are most progressive in terms of the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cloud adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of major cloud database and DBaaS vendors in the region is drive the market growth.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Types Covered:

• Backing and Recovery

• Record Encryption

• Database Application Designer

• Information Scaling and Imitation

Database Types Covered:

• Not Only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

• Structured Query Language (SQL)

Products Covered:

• Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS)

• Cloud Database

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Models Covered:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com