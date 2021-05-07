Moisture Barrier Bags – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market is expected to reach $2.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in moisture barrier bags market include Flexopack S.A., 3M, Billerudkorsns AB, Amcor PLC, ProAmpac LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Mondi PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Desco, Advantek, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, Protective Packaging Corporation Inc., IMPAK Corp, Nordic Paper Holdings AB, Twin Rivers Paper Company LLC, Dou Yee Enterprises, Action Circuits (UK) Ltd, and Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand from manufacturing sectors along with the growing need for flexible packaging solutions, high demand in commercial and domestic settings, growing environmental concerns associated with plastic, and innovations in compostable food packaging. However, high cost of moisture bag packaging is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/moisture-barrier-bags-market/request-sample

Moisture barrier bags are also known by Mylar bags and foil bags. These bags are designed to protect against oxygen, humidity, sprays, grease, and airborne contaminants. There are three types of moisture barrier bags: foil moisture barrier bags, kraft foil moisture barrier bags, and static shield moisture barrier bags. These bags are used for packaging SMDs in trays, shipping tubes, and reels. The moisture barrier bags are static, and offer maximum puncture resistance and withstand harshest vacuum packaging applications.

By end user, chemicals and fertilizers segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Chemicals and fertilizers are packed in moisture barrier bags are made of plastics, such as polyethylene, polyester, and others. These materials offer excellent barrier properties for air and moisture that are needed for moisture barrier bags, but are not biodegradable.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/moisture-barrier-bags-market

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing technological developments in the packaging industry in this region. The manufacturers in this region are involved in innovating and supplying new products such as static and anti-static moisture barrier bags for takeout and pharmaceutical purposes.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/moisture-barrier-bags-market

Product Types Covered:

• Poly Moisture Barrier Bags

• Volatile Inhibitors

• Static Shielding

• Vacuum Moisture Barrier Bags

• Foil Moisture Barrier Bags

• Mylar Bags

Capacities Covered:

• Above 25 Kg

• 20 Kg to 25 Kg

• 15 Kg to 20 Kg

• 10 Kg to 15 Kg

• Up to 10 Kg

Materials Covered:

• Paper

• Aluminum Foil

• Plastic

Package Types Covered:

• Gusseted Bags

• Flat Bags

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals & Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals & Fertilizers

• Electronics

• Consumer Goods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com