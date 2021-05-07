Advanced Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Advanced Packaging Market is expected to reach $73.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in advanced packaging market include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Amkor Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Ltd, SÜSS MicroTec SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microchip Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Chipbond Technology Corporation, and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals, rising demand for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers, increasing trend of advanced architecture in electronic products, and favourable government policies and regulations in developing countries. However, high initial costs of advanced packaging with higher maintenance costs of these systems are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, the rise in the usage of advanced packaging by the automotive industry is creating further large opportunities for the players operating in the advanced packaging market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/advanced-packaging-market/request-sample

Advanced packaging is a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion to silicon wafers, logic units, and memory, during the final stage of semiconductor manufacturing process. This packaging allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. In addition, it involves grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, which include 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out-wafer-level packaging, and system-in-package.

By technology, Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever increasing demands of the consumer electronic products. The main advantages of FOWLP are the substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, a higher performance due to shorter interconnects together with direct IC connection by thin film metallization instead of wire bonds or flip chip bumps and lower parasitic effects.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/advanced-packaging-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast timeline, owing to huge end-user demand for advanced packaging in the countries like China and India and growing population and the customer-side demand. Prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging. Moreover, China is the largest growing economy with a large population and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC is increasing for the consecutive year.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/advanced-packaging-market

Technologies Covered:

• Wafer Level CSP

• Flip Chip CSP

• Fan Out wafer-level packaging (FO WLP)

• Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

• 2.5D/3D

• Chip-Scale Packaging

• 3D Integrated Circuit Packaging

• Fan Out Silicon in Package

• 3D Wafer Level Package

• Fan-in wafer-level packaging (FI WLP)

• 5D

• 3.0 DIC

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• IT and Telecommunication

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• MEMS & Sensor

• Misc Logic and Memory

• Analog & Mixed Signal

• Wireless Connectivity

• Optoelectronic

• Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Products Covered:

• Intelligent Technology

• Modified Atmosphere

• Active Technology

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com