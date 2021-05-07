Vital Wheat Gluten – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vital Wheat Gluten Market include Dеdеrt Соrроrаtіоn, Rоуаl Іngrеdіеntѕ Grоuр, Аmіlіnа, Аugаѕоn Fаrmѕ, Вrуаn W Nаѕh & Ѕоnѕ, Воb’ѕ Rеd Міll, Маnіldrа Grоuр UЅА, Мееlunіе, Ноnеуvіllе, Ріоnееr Іnduѕtrіеѕ, Саrgіll, and Теrеоѕ.

The abundance application in the food industry and the highest percentage of consumers suffering from lactose intolerance are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, celiac diseases triggered by vital wheat gluten and increasing prices of vital wheat gluten are hampering the market growth.

Vital wheat gluten is more likely to be a natural protein found in wheat. It is like the super-powered flour that is all gluten and very little starch. Wheat gluten is a meat-like vegetarian food product, sometimes called gluten meat, wheat meat, seitan, or mock duck. It is made from the protein portion, or gluten, of wheat, and can be used as a substitute to meat, often to imitate the flavour and texture of duck, but also as a substitute for other pork, beef, poultry, and even seafood. Vital wheat gluten could be used as a natural additive to be added into flour to produce wheat powder for the needle, dumpling, bread, and fine dried noodles. It’s not technically flour itself, but it’s made from wheat flour that has been hydrated to activate the gluten and then processed to remove everything but that gluten. It’s then dried and ground back into a powder. A small amount is to be added to yeast bread recipes that improve the texture and elasticity of the dough.

Based on the type, the organic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its factors such as strength and elasticity, increasing volume, and improving the texture of bread, buns, dinner rolls, and other yeast-leavened products. Organic Vital Wheat Gluten is derived from organic wheat flour using wet-processing methods and a flash-drying process. This allows it to retain the vitality and visco-elasticity of wet gluten before the drying step.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increased consumption of bakery products in the region. This is attributed to flourishing HoReCa chains in the region, subsequently propelling the growth of the bakery industry. India is expected to be a prominent market during the forecast period. This is due to the expanding food and beverage market, and also the establishment of global food players in the country. The market in China is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period as well.

Types Covered:

• Nоn-Оrgаnіс

• Оrgаnіс

Applications Covered:

• E-Retailers

• Retail Stores

• Supermarkets

End Users Covered:

• Bakery Products

• Noodles & Pizza Crust

• Nutraceuticals

• Pasta

• Pet Food and Animal Feed

• Processed Meat

• Snacks and Confectioneries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

