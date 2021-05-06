Underground Mining – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Underground Mining Market is expected to reach $30.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Underground Mining Market include Vale S.A., Thyssen Mining, Amur Minerals Corporation, Rio Tinto, OZ Minerals, Norilsk Nickel Group, Implats Platinum Limited, Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Coal India Ltd, Barminco, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, BHP, GBF Underground Mining Company, Anglo American Plc, The Redpath Group, Alcoa Corporation, and CIMIC Group Limited.

Rapid industrialization in developing nations and increasing implementation of IoT are the factors boosting the market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market.

Underground mining means all human-made excavations below the surface of the ground through shafts or adits to explore for, developing or producing valuable minerals.

Based on the equipment, the conveyor systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these systems can be used to transport material in underground and open-pit operations, and are especially common in coal mines.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant investments and increasing infrastructure projects and also India offers several opportunities for the mining companies as there is significant scope for exploration of bauxite, iron ore, and coal.

Equipments Covered:

• Ventilation Systems

• Rock Reinforcement Systems

• Loaders & Trucks

• Drilling Equipment

• Conveyor Systems

• Other Equipments

Operators Covered:

• Owner Mining

• Contract Mining

Methods Covered:

• Supported

• Unsupported

• Caving

Applications Covered:

• Coal Mining

• Metal Mining

• Mineral Mining

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

