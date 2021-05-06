Mezcal – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Mezcal Market is expected to reach $818.59 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mezcal Market include Bacardi Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation (Grupo Industrial Herradura, S.A. de C.V.), Craft Distillers, Del Maguey Co., Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc., Don Julio, S.A.de, EI Silencio Holdings INC., Familia Camarena Tequila, Fidencio Mezcal, Illegal Mezcal, Pensador Mezcal, Pernod Ricard, Pierde Almas and Sombra Mezcal.

Increasing demand for luxury and premium beverage are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as the inefficient disposal of solid and liquid waste generated during mezcal production can cause drinking water contamination and damage to the underwater ecosystem is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mezcal-market/request-sample

Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic beverage that contains more than half alcohol, mainly found in Mexico. It is made from the heart of the agave plant, called the pina from which juice is extracted and then converted into mezcal. It takes almost seven and fifteen years for the plant to mature. Mezcal is not mixed with any other liquid such as cocktail, generally drunk straight. It is exported by the two countries the United States and Japan. Furthermore, numerous entrepreneurs of the U.S have teamed up with Mexican producers and sell their products in the country as well as promote its handcrafted quality. It shows oaxacan culture strongly associated with it.

Based on the product type, the mescal joven segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is cheaper than other types as it comes unaged or aged for less than two months. The product is available in various flavours, including green apple, citrus, and white pepper. Joven is mostly preferred in cocktails to add the sacred flavour of sweet agave in the drinks. The heart of Joven is produced at a traditional Palenque in Matatlán, but it is grown and distilled in the oaxaca region of Mexico.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mezcal-market

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing popularity of mescal and is investing to open production plants in the region, which is highly popular for the production of mescal. Additionally, the demand for spirits across the on-trade sales channels, together with full-service restaurants and cafés/bars, is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/mezcal-market

Product Types Covered:

• Mezcal Anejo

• Mezcal Joven

• Mezcal Reposado



Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Retail Stores

• Offline Retail Stores



Concentrates Covered:

• Mix Tequila

• 100% Tequila



Sales Channels Covered:

• Hotel, Restaurant and Cafe (HORECA)

• Specialty Stores

• Modern Trade

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com