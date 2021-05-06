Microgrid Monitoring Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market include ABB, Aggreko, Bloomy, Curb Inc, ELM FieldSight, Emerson, HOMER Energy, LEONICS Co Ltd, LLC, Operation Technology Inc, Scale Microgrid Solutions, Schneider Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens Energy and SMA Solar Technology AG.

Increase in need and concern for better power systems and rise in dependability of renewable source of energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, High installation and maintenance cost of these systems is restraining the market growth.

Microgrid control system monitors, controls and analyzes the microgrid functions from a centralized control center. Its functionalities include energy generation, channel networking, final power distribution from the microgrid.

Based on offering, the software segment is likely to have a huge demand as all the acquisition systems feed the data to software and it also helps in decision making.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and rising demand for electricity generation form other renewable sources.

Ownerships Covered:

• Private

• Public

Grid Types Covered:

• Off-Grid

• On-Grid

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Energy Sources Covered:

• Combined Heat and Power

• Diesel

• Natural Gas

• Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

End Users Covered:

• Commercial/Industrial

• Educational Institutes

• Electrification

• Government & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Military

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

