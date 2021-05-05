Agricultural Surfactants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is expected to reach $3.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in agricultural surfactants market include Akzonobel, Clariant, Solvay SA, Wilbur-Ellis Company, Helena Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm Limited, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Dowdupont, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, Lamberti SPA, Honeywell International Inc, Garrco Products Inc., and Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, growing demand for agrochemicals, rise in requirement to protect crops from pests, and rise in demand for green solutions. However, regulations on the use of synthetic surfactants are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising use of bio-based surfactants and increasing development of cost-effective pesticides are expected to create opportunities in the global agricultural surfactants market.

Agricultural surfactants are additives applied in agricultural formulations for the purpose of enhancing the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. They improve the wettability, retention, spreading ability and penetration onto the leaf surface by decreasing the surface tension of water in the pesticide’s spray solutions. Agricultural surfactants also reduce the overall costs, quantity of pesticides used and pollution as less active compounds are needed during foliar uptake.

By type, non-ionic agricultural surfactants segment is anticipated to rise significantly in projected timeframe owing rising herbicide spray solution utilisation. These surfactants offer superior dispersing agent, low toxicity to plants & animals along with stability in cold water characteristics should stimulate product demand. It is compatible with water soluble herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant growth regulators owing to surface tension reduction and contact angle of individual spray droplets attributes which may accelerate industry growth.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the significant growing market for the agricultural surfactants and is likely to showcase an exponential growth during the forecast period. Huge agricultural growth due to expanding the population, fertile & arable land, major agriculture occupation dependent population, lucrative government schemes, growing agriculture-related R&D & farming techniques is likely to contribute significantly to the market growth over the forecast period. India is the largest producer of pulses, rice, wheat, spices and spice products which may fuel product demand.

Substrate Types Covered:

• Bio-Based

• Synthetic

Types Covered:

• Cationic

• Amphoteric

• Non-Ionic

• Anionic

Crop Types Covered:

• Non-Crop-Based

• Crop-Based

Applications Covered:

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Herbicides

• Pesticides

• Other Applications

Propagation Methods Covered:

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Foliar Spray

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

