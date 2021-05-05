Naphthalene – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Naphthalene Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Naphthalene Market include Merck KGaA, Epsilon Carbon, Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, CarbonTech Group, Tulstar Products Inc, Gautam Zen International, Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co, DEZA A.S, Rain Carbon Inc, ENaphthaleneon Mobil Corporation, Koppers Inc, JFE Chemical Corporation, PCC Rokita SA, and Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing construction sector and increasing applications in the textile industry. However, growing environmental concern is hampering the growth of the market.

Naphthalene is the bicyclic aromatic compound which is found as white crystalline or brown solid having properties such as colourlessness and low solubility in water. It is hygroscopic natural alcohol.

By type, the naphthalene sulfonate segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide applications in various end-use industries.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing agriculture industry of the Asian countries like China and India.

Sources Covered:

• Petroleum

• Coal Tar



Products Covered:

• Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde

• Polycarboxylate Ether

• Sulphonated Napthalene Formaldehyde



Types Covered:

• Phthalic Anhydride

• Naphthalene Sulfonate

• Naphthols



Usages Covered:

• Spice Usage

• Medical Usage

• Plastic Usage



Applications Covered:

• Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds

• Low-Volatility Solvents

• Plasticizer

• Surfactant & Wetting Agent

• Pesticides

• Moth Repellent



End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Agrochemicals

• Petrochemicals

• Household

• Textile

• Agriculture

• Pharmaceutical

• Paper & Pulp

• Detergents

• Polymer

• Rubber Synthesis

• Chemical

• Paints & Coatings

• Leather Tanning

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

