Carpet Backing Material – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Carpet Backing Material Market is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Carpet Backing Material Market include Wacker Chemie AG, Carpet & Rug Backing (CRB), Feltex Carpets Pty Ltd, Interface, Inc. , Tarkett, J+J Flooring Group, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., HIGASHI KAGAKU , Ege Carpets, Balta Industries nv, The Dow Chemical Company , Amtico International, Associated Weavers Europe NV/SA and Continental Flooring Company .

Rise in command for Carpets in Residential and Non-residential sectors is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the lack of variety of products and the absence of alternative efficient methods for carpet binding is hampering the market growth.

Carpet backing is defined as the bottom material on the back of the carpet. Primary carpet backing material is a pre-forged tear-resistant woven or non-woven polypropylene fabric in which yarn is tufted or stitched to make carets. Different materials are used to make carpet backings that include cotton, jute, and carpet rayon. These materials have a coating of latex.

Based on the application, the residential segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to carpets are extensively employed in the residential new flooring and replacement sector. The segment is expected to develop at a rapid pace during the estimate period. The new residential sector is projected to increase significantly during the estimate period.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in adoption of different carpet products in the region. The U.S. is a very important customer of carpets as well as carpet backing material in North America, led by the occurrence of key players in the country.

Products Covered:

• Bonding Agents

• Primary Backing (Synthetic Fabric)

• Secondary Backing (Jute and Woven Polypropylene)

• Latex Backing

• Textile Backing



Carpet Types Covered:

• Hand Woven Carpets

• Needle Felt Carpets

• Tufted Carpets

• Non-woven



Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Hotels

• Playgroups & Schools

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure and Commercial Complex

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

