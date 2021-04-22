5G Infrastructure – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is expected to reach $46,790.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Infrastructure Market include Cavium, Samsung, ZTE, Siklu Communication, Analog Devices Inc., Nokia Networks, Comba Telecom Systems, Mavenir, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation., Huawei, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Commscope, NEC, Cisco, and Alpha Networks.

Growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and increasing machine-to-machine/IoT connections due to the involvement of various devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital expenditure due to the deployment of network architecture model and spectrum challenges is hampering the growth of the market.

5G infrastructure is the ultra-broadband network supporting high-speed Internet service. 5G has been designed to meet the very large growth in data and connectivity of present modern society, the internet of things (IoT) with billions of connected devices, and other forthcoming innovations. 5G technology is capable of tackling the futuristic requirements of multiple end-user sectors and helping in developing a linked atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic transformation.

Based on the end-user, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the surging demand for 5G services in a bid to provide seamless connectivity to devices such as Ultra-HD wireless cameras, extended reality headsets, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the strong and prominent players, the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies and spending by the U.S. government for the provision of 5G infrastructures in various government and private organizations.

Communication Infrastructures Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

Network Architectures Covered:

• 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

• 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

Operational Frequencies Covered:

• Sub-1 GHz (Low Band)

• 1–6 GHz (Mid Band)

• Above 6 GHz

Chipset Types Covered:

• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chips

• Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

• Mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program

• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chips

Components Covered:

• Cables

• Fibers

• Antenna

• Wireless Backhaul

• Transceivers

• Router

• Modem

End Users Covered:

• Residential (Home Automation)

• Industrial

• Government

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Smart Retail

• Smart Agriculture

• Aerospace & Defense

• e-Health

• Public Safety & Surveillance

• Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

• Enterprise/Corporate

• Smart City

• Consumer Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

