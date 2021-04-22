Metal Stamping – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metal Stamping Market is expected to reach $320.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Metal Stamping Market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co, Magna International Inc, Martinrea International Inc, Caparo Engineering Limited, Hayes Lemmerz International, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc, Lindy Manufacturing Co, Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc, Goshen Stamping Co Inc, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Low Stamping Company Inc, and Interplex Industries Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the advancements in the automotive sector and growing demand for consumer electronics. However, the high cost of crude materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Metal stamping is a process that uses dies to transform metal sheets into various shapes. In this process, the metal sheet is shaped by pressing, folding, stretching, bending, and twisting with pressing machinery.

By process, the blanking segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its ability to cater to mass production lines.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics from the developing economies like China and India.

Materials Covered:

• Copper

• Steel

• Aluminium

Types Covered:

• Job Stamping

• Vehicle Stamping

Processes Covered:

• Bending

• Blanking

• Flanging

• Embossing

• Metal Tooling

• Coining

• Punching

• Other Processes

Press Types Covered:

• Servo Press

• Mechanical Press

• Hydraulic Press

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace and Aviation

• Construction

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Transportation

• Defence

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Machinery

• Medical Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

