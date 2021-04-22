MEMS Microphones – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global MEMS Microphones Market is expected to reach $4,522.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the MEMS Microphones Market include AAC Technologies, CUI, Inc, DB Unlimited, Goertek, Infineon Technologies AG, InvenSense, Inc, Knowles Electronics, LLC, New Japan Radio Co., Ltd, Projects Unlimited, Inc, Sonion, STMicroelectronics, and Vesper Technologies, Inc.

Growing demand from smartphone manufacturers and miniaturization of microphones for hearing aids are the major factors propelling for the growth of the market. However, the price erosion of MEMS microphones is hampering the growth of the market.

The MEMS microphone is also called a silicon microphone or microphone chip. As Microphone is a transducer, it can convert acoustic pressure waves to electrical signals. Sensors are more integrated with components in the audio signal chain, and MEMS technology enables the microphone to be smaller and available with either digital or analogue outputs. MEMS microphones offer low power consumption, high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), good sensitivity. Also, they are fully compatible with various surface mount assembly processes and are available in small packages. MEMS microphones have exceptional temperature characteristics and exhibit no change in performance after a reflow soldering.

Based on the technology, the piezoelectric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the huge demand for piezoelectric technology-based microphones for use in audio devices, such as portable smart speakers, car infotainment systems, and loudspeakers. One of the main features of the piezoelectric products is that they contribute to a steady performance and are less susceptible to deterioration even after used for longer periods. They are also free from the capacitive gap that can be sensitive to dust and moisture and can hence offer a very fast pick up time.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period to the owing to the presence of well-established manufacturing facilities in China, the Philippines, and Thailand, among others.

Types Covered:

• Digital

• Analog



Signal To Noise Ratios Covered:

• Very High (>=64dB)

• High (>=60dB, <64dB)

• Low (<=59 dB)



Technologies Covered:

• Fet Microphones

• Capacitive Microphones

• Piezoelectric Microphones

• Piezoresistive Microphones

• Optical Microphones

• Condenser Microphones



Applications Covered:

• Wearables and IoT Devices

• Consumer Electronics and Accessories

• Head-Mounted Displays

• Digital Assistants



End Users Covered:

• Medical

• Industrial

• Automotive

• IT & Telecom

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

