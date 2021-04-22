Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens SA, Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, AP Sensing GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Sensor Highway Ltd.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand for a cost-effective and power-efficient centralized monitoring system and rising awareness about the benefits of DFOS in developing regions. However, mechanical concerns in the installation of these sensors are hindering the growth of the market.

Distributed fiber optic sensors are optoelectronic devices that are used to measure physical parameters along the extent of the optical fiber. This helps in the generation of a constant profile of temperature, acoustics, or strain conditions along the complete length of the fiber. It provides significant data in various applications and serves as a cost-effective option for observing physical parameter sensing at multiple points in difficult operating conditions. Distributed fiber optic sensors allow high accuracy of detection over long distances.

Based on the end-user, the oil & gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advantages provided by distributed fiber optic sensors, including more accurate results even in isolated locations as well as optimize operations and economic performance of assets. These sensors are widely used in the oil and gas industry for the monitoring of good temperature and for obtaining authentic pictures of the physical parameters of wellbores.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the fiber optic sensing technology across various verticals, including the oil and gas sector. Shale gas exploration market in the U.S. is anticipated to recuperate once the crude oil prices start increasing, which would subsequently lead to rising demand for DOFS in the U.S.

Fiber Types Covered:

• Multimode Fiber

• Single-Mode Fiber



Applications Covered:

• Temperature Sensing

• Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

• Strain Sensing

• Pressure Sensing

• Moisture Detection

• Displacement Sensors

• Force Sensing



Operating Principles Covered:

• Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

• Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

• Optical Low-Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR)



Technologies Covered:

• Rayleigh Effect

• Brillouin Scattering

• Raman Effect

• Interferometric

• Bragg Grating



End Users Covered:

• Oil & Gas

• Power and Utility

• Safety & Security

• Industrial

• Civil Engineering

• Transportation Infrastructure

• Environment & Geotechnics

• Healthcare

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

