Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 37% during 2021-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in mechanisms programmed to imagine and mimic behavior like humans. The term can also be used for any machine that represents traits related to the human mind, such as learning and problem solving.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Analytics and Process Automation)

By Application

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Other (Real-Time Pricing and Incentives, and Real-Time Product Targeting)

Company Profile

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Style.ai

Google LLC

Daisy Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report

What was the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 37% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

