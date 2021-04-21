Artificial Tendons And Ligaments Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The artificial tendons and ligaments market was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 12%, during the forecast period.

Ligaments and tendons are connective tissue that is rarely formed by dense bands of collagen fibers. Ligaments connect bones to bones, and tendons connect bones to muscles, stabilizing movement when force is applied. Artificial tendons and ligaments are intended to reinforce or replace existing ligaments. Artificial ligaments and tendons are replaced by artificial ligaments and tendons due to injuries and related diseases, sports injuries, malnutrition or misalignment and other diseases.

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market, By Application

• Knee Injuries

• Foot and Ankle Injuries

• Shoulder Injuries

• Others

The key players in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are :

LARS (France), Neoligaments (UK), Cousin Biotech (France), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), FX Solutions (France), Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech (China), and Mathys AG Bettlach (Switzerland).

