Internet of Things (IoT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 25.3% during 2021-2027. The scope of the report covers the Internet of Things market by software solutions, services, platforms, applications, and regions. The software solutions segment is subdivided into real-time streaming analytics, security solutions, data management, remote monitoring and network bandwidth management.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Platform

Introduction

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

Cloud Platform

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Software Solution

Introduction

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

Standalone Network Management

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Service

Introduction

Professional Service

Managed Service

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Application Area

Introduction

Building and Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Connected Healthcare

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Node Component

Introduction

Processor

Sensor

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Network Infrastructure

Introduction

Server

Storage

Ethernet Switch and Routing

Gateway

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

The market share of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Internet of Things (IoT) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report

What was the Internet of Things (IoT) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Internet of Things (IoT) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

