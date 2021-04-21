Intermodal Freight Transportation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 15.3% during 2021-2027. Multimodal transport is the process of combining one or more modes of transport for the movement of people or for the delivery of goods. Basically, multimodal transport includes multimodal cargo and multimodal passenger transport.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, By Solution

Introduction

Fleet Management

Intermodal Dispatch

Freight Security

Intermodal Terminals

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, By Service

Introduction

Market Size & Forecast

Consulting Service

Managed Service

Customization Service

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, By Mode

Market Size & Forecast

Truck–Rail

Truck–Water

Truck–Air

Others

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, By Vertical

Introduction

Consumer & Retail

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Energy & Mining

Overview

Company Profiles

Introduction

Aljex Software, Inc.

Cognizant

GE Transportation

HighJump Software, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

The market share of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Intermodal Freight Transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report

What was the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Intermodal Freight Transportation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

