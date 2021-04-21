Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The global patient engagement solutions market size was estimated at USD 15.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2021 to 2027.

Patient Engagement Solutions allows you to manage medical information and provide access for healthcare professionals to interact with patients. For effective patient care, patient engagement solutions provide healthcare teams with improved access to patient information.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/patient-engagement-solutions-market/51643/

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Health Management

Home Health Management

Social and Behavioural Management

Financial Health Management

Key Players

McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), IBM (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US) are the dominating players of the patient engagement solutions market.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Patient Engagement Solutions industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report



1. What was the Patient Engagement Solutions Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Patient Engagement Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Patient Engagement Solutions market.

• The market share of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market.



About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404