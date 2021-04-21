Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast – 2027

The global healthcare VR market was estimated $336.9 million. It is projected to grow at an average CAGR of 30% and reach $2.2 billion by 2027.

Medical is one of the important areas for adopting virtual reality that entails surgical simulation, phobia treatment, robotics training, and professional training. Virtual reality (VR) serves as a diagnostic tool that allows doctors and surgeons to reach diagnostic consensus by integrating with other methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. This concept supports minimally invasive surgery and eliminates the use of invasive surgery. This technique is widely used in robotic surgery.

Key Market Segments

By Product

VR Semiconductor Components

VR Devices

VR Sensors

Others

By Technology

Head-Mounted

Gesture-Tracking

Projector & Display Walls

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies operating in the global virtual reality in healthcare market profiled in the report are GE Healthcare, Virtual Realties Ltd, Virtalis Ltd, CAE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Brainlab AG, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Vital Images, Inc., and Medtronic, Inc.

