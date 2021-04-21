Prefilled Formalin Vials Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends, and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

The research team projects that the Prefilled Formalin Vials Market size will grow from XXX in 2019 to XXX by 2027, at an estimated CAGR of XX. The base year considered for the study is 2019, and the market size is projected from 2021 to 2027.

Pre-filled formalin vials are transparent containers for easy visualization of samples in the medical industry. They are widely used in pathology laboratories, operating rooms, and where biopsies are performed, such as in medical walkers. Wide mouth, crack-resistant material, and robust sealing are some of the key properties that make these pre-filled vials suitable for the safe collection and transportation of specimens. Formalin’s role as a tissue fixation agent is used in cancer diagnosis.

Prefilled Formalin Vials By Product type

<10 mL

10 – 40 mL

40 – 90 mL

>90

Prefilled Formalin Vials By Application

Cancer diagnostic

Forensic research

Others

Prefilled Formalin Vials By End-use

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic institutes

Forensic laboratories

Veterinary hospitals

Others

Company Profiles:

Diapath S.p.A

Histo- Line Laboratories Srl

Cardinal Health, Inc

Genta Environmental Ltd

Solmedia Limited

Global Scientific Inc

