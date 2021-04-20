Global Building Information Modelling Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process that involves the creation and management of digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of a place. A Building Information Model (BIM) is a file (often not in a proprietary format, but containing proprietary data) that can be extracted, exchanged, or networked to support decision-making about buildings or other architectural assets.

The Building Information Modelling key players in this market include:

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Mcneel

Cadsoft

Siemens

AVEVA

Aconex

By Type, the market is primarily split into

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Building Information Modelling industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Building Information Modelling Market Report

What was the Building Information Modelling Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Building Information Modelling Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Building Information Modelling Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Building Information Modelling market.

The market share of the global Building Information Modelling market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Building Information Modelling market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Building Information Modelling market.

