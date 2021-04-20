Visual Analytics Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Visual Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 19% during 2021-2027. Visual analysis can be described as an information visualization study focused on analytic reasoning activated by a visual interface. Visual analytics is used in applications that include large, complex data sets and analytic processes that require a high degree of monitoring and interaction.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Healthcare

Government

By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

Company Profile

Tableau Software

SAP SE

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software

ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

MicroStrategy

IBM Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Visual Analytics Market

The market share of the global Visual Analytics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Visual Analytics Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Visual Analytics Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Visual Analytics Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Visual Analytics Market Report

What was the Visual Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 19% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Visual Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

