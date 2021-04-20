Cloud DLP Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Cloud DLP Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 25% during 2021-2027. Data Loss Prevention is a set of processes and tools used to ensure that sensitive data is not lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized users. Data loss prevention software categorizes regulated, confidential and business-critical data and identifies organization-defined policy violations.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail and consumer goods
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Manufacturing
- IT and telecommunications
- Government and public sector
- Education
- Others (travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities)
By Service
- Professional services
- Managed services
Company Profile
- Symantec Corporation
- Broadcom Corporation
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- GTB Technologies Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Digital Guardian Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud DLP Market
- The market share of the global Cloud DLP Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Cloud DLP Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud DLP Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Cloud DLP Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Cloud DLP Market Report
- What was the Cloud DLP Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 25% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud DLP Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
