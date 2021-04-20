Iron Ore Pellets – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Iron Ore Pellets Market is expected to reach $115.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in iron ore pellets market include SIMEC Group, Bahrain Steel, Xindia Steels Ltd, Iron Ore Company of Canada, Anglo American, Fortescue Metals, ArcelorMittal, Metso Corporation, Vale, Rio Tinto, Samarco, Ternium, Cleveland-Cliffs, BHP Billiton, FERREXPO, Metalloinvest, LKAB, NMDC Limited, Jindal SAW Ltd, and Arya Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising product demand from the steel industry, growing commercial, residential, & other construction projects, rising concerns over carbon footprint and efforts to reduce GHG emission. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is restraining the iron ore pellets market. Moreover, growing automotive and construction industries across the world will create demand for steel, which will again provide an opportunity to manufacturers of pellets.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/iron-ore-pellets-market/request-sample

Iron ore pellets are one of the essential raw materials used by the steel industry for steel production. These pellets help in the rapid expansion of the steel sector as well as assist in sustaining the global economy. Iron ore pellets have good physical and metallurgical properties, owing to which, they are a vital raw material for different types of iron and steel production. Superior properties of iron ore pellets as compared to traditional iron ore feed materials as lump overs and sinter feed and environmental benefits of iron ore pellets in iron & steel making processes.

By product, blast furnace (BF) pellets segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. It is a lower grade product when compared to iron pellets used in Direct Reduced (DR) method, and therefore has a lower cost compared to its counterpart. Blast furnace method is usually found in integrated steel plants. Lower cost of these iron ore pellets, coupled with abundance of integrated steel plants found in developed economies, is the primary factor boosting the growth of the BF segment.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/iron-ore-pellets-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the considerable growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to a large steel manufacturing base of China. According to the World Steel Association, China alone produced approximately 53.3% of the global crude steel in 2019. Moreover, quick and effective recovery of China from COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is likely to benefit the market growth in the country as various parts in China have already begun their manufacturing activities.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/iron-ore-pellets-market

Trades Covered:

• Seaborne

• Captive

Products Covered:

• Direct Reduced (DR) Iron Ore Pellet

• Blast Furnace (BF) Iron Ore Pellet

Iron Content Covered:

• Magnetite

• Hematite

Applications Covered:

• Iron Based Chemicals

• Steel Production

Technologies Covered:

• Balling Technology

• Steelmaking Technology

Pelletizing Processes Covered:

• Grate Kiln (GK)

• Travelling Grate (TG)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com