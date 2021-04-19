Global Wood Activated Carbon Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

Wood activated carbon is an acid washed activated carbon manufactured by activating steam from coconut shells. It is a high purity and highly active variant of activated carbon. Wood activated carbon is produced by carbonizing raw materials such as sawdust and wood with limited air supply. These raw materials are classified as steam activated or pickling processes. Wood activated carbon has properties such as large area, high mechanical strength, high porosity, rarity and discoloration.

The Wood Activated Carbon Market key players in this market include:

Kuraray

Ingevity

Osaka Gas Chemicals Company

Chemtex Speciality

D&R Corporation

Haycarb

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Jacobi Carbons Inc.

The Parry Company

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Powdered

Granular

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Air treatment

Water treatment

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

