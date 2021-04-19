Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

A waterproof membrane is a thin waterproof material that is continuously applied to a hard surface to prevent water from passing through the membrane. Waterproof membranes must have strong, flexible and tear-resistant properties so that they can stretch over the building and cover cracks. There are two types of waterproof membranes: sheet-based membranes and liquid-applied membranes.

The Waterproofing Membrane Market key players in this market include:

Soprema Group

Sika

Fosroc

GAF

Icopal Group

TehnoNICOL

Polyglass

Imperbit Membrane

General Membrane

Carlisle

Modern Waterproofing

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

