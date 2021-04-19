Test Benches – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Test Benches Market is expected to reach $1.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Test Benches Market include IMADA, Incorporated, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Think PC PROGETTI, dSPACE GmbH, Haven Automation Ltd., ETH-messtechnik gmbh, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Mecmesin, Mark-10, Blum-Novotest, ATEQ, MCD Elektronik GmbH, IAG Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.H., AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Increasing implementation of test benches in various industrial applications, such as automotive, industrial manufacturing, and engineering is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factor such as ever-changing combustion engine changes is hampering the market growth.

Test benches refer to testing congregation used for calibration and testing of different equipment across dissimilar application segments. These are used for testing mechanism such as combustion engines, turbine, protection valves, hydraulic hoses and others. Some of the trendy applications of test benches include power & utilities, automotive & aerospace, electronics and others. Market players naturally provide modified solutions to their customers depending upon the end-use application.

Based on the application, the automotive and transportation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing consumer preferences for advanced vehicles, such as self-driving cars, autonomous cars, and connected cars, are resulting in a raise in the number of automotive manufacturing units. Increasing command for automotive components is likely to fuel the expansion of this segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the occurrence of a large number of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing companies, particularly in China. Countries such as Canada, U.S., and India are anticipated to generate considerable revenue over the next few years.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Force

• Torque

• Valve

Test Stands Covered:

• Motorized Stands

• Manual Stands

Materials Covered:

• Furniture

• Motors

Applications Covered:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Industrial Manufacturing and Engineering

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation and Utilities

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Workshops

• Avionics

• Laboratories

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

