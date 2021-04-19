Automotive Fasteners – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Fasteners Market is expected to reach $28.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Fasteners Market include Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited, Nipman Fasteners, Wurth Group, Piolax, Westfield Fasteners Limited, Changshu City Standard Parts Factory, Fontana Gruppo, Simmonds Marshall Limited, Sterling Tools Limited, Bulten Ab, Stanley Black & Decker, SFS Group AG, Kamax, Meidoh Co. Ltd. and Bollhoff.

Significant growth in the global automotive industry is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factor such as appearance of alternatives for automotive fasteners is hampering the market growth.

Automotive fasteners are mechanical components used to connect or join two or more joints and parts in the vehicle. Fasteners are made up of aluminium, stainless steel, nickel, and others. The most important function of this market is that of holding vehicle parts mutually to avoid their separation and prevent leakage from joints. The automotive industry is flooded with a variety of fasteners, specifically for components due to the various shapes, designs, sizes, and qualities.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger car (PC) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing demand for lightweight fasteners; government mandates for fuel economy and emission reduction, and raise in per capita income are the factors fueling the demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India. These factors have boosted the global command for the fastener market for passenger car segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to their large production and sales of vehicles. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region. Also, manufacturers are shifting from standard parts to customized parts, which will impel the command for customized fasteners in this region.

Products Covered:

• Non-Threaded

• Threaded

• Adhesive

Material Types Covered:

• Aluminum

• Brass

• Bronze

• Iron

• Nickel

• Plastic

• Stainless Steel

Characteristics Covered:

• Permanent Fasteners

• Removable Fasteners

• Semi-Permanent Fasteners

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Passenger Car (PC)

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Coatings Covered:

• Dry Film Lube Coating

• Passivated Coating

• Cadmium Coating

Functions Covered:

• Bonding

• Automotive Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH)

• Detachable

• Non-Detachable

Applications Covered:

• Chassis

• Engine

• Front/Rear Axle

• Interior Trim

• Steering

• Transmission

• Powertrain

• Car Body

• Electric Mechatronics

• Exterior

• Wire Harnessing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

