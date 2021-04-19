Petroleum Dyes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Petroleum Dyes Market is expected to reach $2.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Petroleum Dyes Market include Innospec Inc, Improchem. Pty Ltd, Sunbelt Corporation, John Hogg & Co Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., United Colour Manufacturing Co., Authentix, Inc., A.S. Harrison & Co Pty Ltd., Fuel Theft Solutions Ltd, and BASF SE.

Advancement in the manufacturing process of petroleum dyes and upsurge in per capita consumption of petroleum dyes in emerging economies are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/petroleum-dyes-market/request-sample

Petroleum dyes are unsaturated dyes, which are used to add color to petroleum products and gasoline. They acquire properties such as intense color and solubility. Markers, on the other hand, are colourless ingredients which are further added to fuels and can be perceived by adding a precise reagent to add color. The most regularly used petroleum dyes are azo dyes and alkyl dyes. These dyes are complex and unsaturated aromatic compounds that possess characteristics such as solubility, and intense color. Petroleum dyes are used to prevent fuel ruination and theft. They also add aesthetic appeal to fuels.

Based on the product, the azo dyes segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the more efficient and traceable quality of dyeing. Azo dyes also termed as red dyes and are primarily used petroleum dyes. Azo dyes are used in dyeing textile fibres, mainly cotton but also silk, wool, viscose and synthetic fibres. They are considered to be easy to use, comparatively cheap and to provide clear, strong colours. The rise in products like azo has influenced the petroleum dyes market.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/petroleum-dyes-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing population, increase in disposable income. The Asia Pacific, led by India and China are densely populated countries worldwide. India is expecting high growth in the aviation industry, as it has projected an increase in passenger traffic. China will register considerable growth in petroleum dyes market due to its ever-increasing population and improved transportation of passenger and goods.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/petroleum-dyes-market

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Solvent Blend

Products Covered:

• Fluorescent dyes

• Ethyl Dyes

• Azo Dyes

Colors Covered:

• Red

• Black

• Yellow

• Purple

• Green

Applications Covered:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Jet Fuel

• Fuel Oil

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com