Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) is used in the manufacture of clothing that is weather resistant, i.e. prevents the passage of water and heat from the fabric. These fabrics prevent both penetration and absorption of water, unlike water-repellent fabrics that delay water penetration. This waterproof breathable fabric allows the flow of water vapour (sweat) from inside the garment to the outside atmosphere.

The Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market key players in this market include:

Jack Wolfskin

Helly Hansen

Columbia Sportswear

General Electric

Toray Industries

Dow Corning

Patagonia Incorporation

The North Face

Clariant

SympaTex Technologies

Mountain Hardwear

Rudolf Group

By Type, the market is primarily split into

PTFE

EPFE

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Shoes

Clothing

Other

