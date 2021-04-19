Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market: 2021 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

Water-based polyurethane coatings are most commonly used for wood flooring and panels, leather surfaces, plastics, vinyl coatings, film coatings and textile coatings. Other applications in the global water-based polyurethane market are derived from graphic arts including inks, paper coatings and overprint varnishes. In addition, the use of water-based polyurethane was also preferred for the coating of soccer balls, ropes and yarn, gloves, fiberglass and textile binders.

The Waterborne Polyurethane Market key players in this market include:

Dow

Bayer Materialscience

Axalta Coating Systems

Henkel

PPG Industries

BASF

B. Fuller

RPM International

3M

Sherwin-Williams

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Coating

Sealant

Adhesive

Elastomer

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Waterborne Polyurethane industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Waterborne Polyurethane Market Report

What was the Waterborne Polyurethane Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Waterborne Polyurethane Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Waterborne Polyurethane Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Waterborne Polyurethane market.

The market share of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market.



