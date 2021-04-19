Global Waterborne Coatings Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Waterborne Coating is a general term used to describe a surface coating or finish that uses water as a solvent to disperse the resin added to make the coating. Aqueous coating is a term used to define a finish or surface coating that uses water as a solvent to disperse the resin added to make the coating. The composition of aqueous coatings varies and can contain large amounts of water along with small amounts of other solvents. The higher the moisture content, the more environmentally friendly and easier to apply water-based coatings.

The Waterborne Coatings Market key players in this market include:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints India

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC

Others

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others

