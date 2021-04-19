ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope or Flexible laryngoscopy is a quick, effective way for the ENT doctor to get a look at your child’s airway, including the nose, the throat and the voice box.

ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope market size was US$ 751 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1212.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Fujifilm

Karl Storz

Aohua Endoscopy

Orlvision

SonoScape

Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology



Segment by Type, the ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope market is segmented into

Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope

Reusable ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope

Segment by End User, the ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope market is segmented into

Adult

Pediatric



