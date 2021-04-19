Global Water Softener Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

Water Softener, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units. Globally, increasing adoption of water softeners in residential applications is expected to remain one of the key growth drivers for the water softeners during the period of study. Water Softener, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units.

The Water Softener Market key players in this market include:

EcoWater Systems

General Electric

Culligan International

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo

Canature Environmental Products

Pelican Water Systems

Harvey Water Softeners

BWT

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Square Brine Tank

Round Brine Tank

No Brine Tank

Others

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

