Airborne Collision Avoidance System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is expected to reach $1,219.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market include Universal Avionics, Thales Group, Sandel Avionics, Air Avionics, Rockwell Collins, Qinetiq Group PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell, Garmin, Flarm Technology, Becker Avionics, Aspen Avionics, L3 Technologies, Inc., ACSS, and Saab Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing number of aircraft deliveries, increased number of UAVs, and increasing need for enhanced security of military aircraft. However, the high lifecycle of the system is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Airborne collision avoidance system is being installed in the aircraft to increase the situational awareness by monitoring the environmental condition for obstacles and providing the essential solution if there is a threat. The main components of the system are vertical advisories, a pilot interface, safety logic and airborne surveillance. During the time of the potential collision, these systems warn the ground control station and pilots with audio messages and visual display.

By platform, the fixed-wing segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing commercial aviation operations.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the large number of air passengers as well as the presence of prominent industrial players.

Types Covered:

• Portable Collision Avoidance System (PCAS)

• Flarm

• ACAS I & TCAS I

• ACAS II & TCAS II

Components Covered:

• Processor

• Mode S & C Transponder

• Display Unit

Platforms Covered:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

Applications Covered:

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

