Professional Service Robots – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Professional Service Robots Market is expected to reach $148.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Professional Service Robots Market include AB Electrolux, Aethon Inc., Argo Robotics, Boston Dynamics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc, and Daifuku Co. Ltd, Elbit Systems, Gecko Systems International Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Softbank Robotics Group and Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

Strong growth in customer service application and increasing adoption of robots owing to high returns on investment are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, issues regarding data privacy and regulations are hampering the growth of the market.

Professional service robots are mainly used to support humans rather than change them. The robots have the arm but are not proficient of doing heavy tasks that most industrial robots perform. These robots have witnessed universal acceptance due to advantages such as improved productivity, greater workplace safety, and streamlined process.

Based on the application, the healthcare segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to developing the level of patient care by assisting the medical staff and providing operational efficiencies. Mobile medical robots are used to deliver medication and other sensitive materials in hospitals. Furthermore, professional service robots are playing a crucial role in fighting the coronavirus healthcare crisis. Increasing command for professional service robots due to this pandemic situation is expected to drive the healthcare sector over the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in disposable income in fast-growing developing countries such as India and Singapore is presumed to raise the demand for professional service robots in the future. Furthermore, the region has witnessed significant growth in the oil and gas industry in the past couple of years, which is leading to high demand for inspection robots such as autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles. The growing trend of automation in Australia, India, and China, is further boosting the market growth in the region.

Types Covered:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

• Demining Robotics

• Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Form Factors Covered:

• Wearable Robots

• Land-based

• Water-based

Applications Covered:

• Construction & Demolition

• Customer Service

• Field Robots

• Healthcare

• Inspection & Maintenance

• Logistics

• Military & Defense

• Mobile Robot Platforms

• Professional Cleaning

• Public Relation

• Resue & Security

• Underwater

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

