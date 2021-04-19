Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Dynamic Application Security Testing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. The market is growing significantly as the demand for application security in key industries such as healthcare, IT and telecom increases and the usage of mobile applications increases. Strict government regulations for improving organizational security standards and heavy use of cloud-based applications are having a positive impact on the dynamic application security testing market. In addition, the rise of cybercrime worldwide and the growing adoption of the e-commerce sector are the key drivers driving the growth of the dynamic application security testing market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/dynamic-application-security-testing-market/44476/

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

By Type

Solution

Service

By Vertical

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Company Profile

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International PLC

Synopsys, Inc.

Veracode, Inc.

WhiteHat Security, Inc.

Accenture PLC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

The market share of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Report

What was the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 12% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company name: Orion Market Reports

Contact person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404