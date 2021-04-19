Cloud IDS IPS Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Cloud IDS IPS Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 23% during 2021-2027. Intrusion Detection System (IDS) is a framework that supports irregularity detection by monitoring network traffic and sending alerts for suspicious activity. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) not only detects exploitation of vulnerabilities, it goes a step further and discards potentially malicious network packets. Both IDS and IPS extend the array of security controls for cloud computing resources and services. Strategically well-organized IDS/IPS systems help create a strong multi-layer defense system within the cloud network.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Others (Media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Company Profile

Alert Logic, Inc

CenturyLink

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Hillstone Networks

Intel Corporation

Metaflows, Inc.

NTT Communications

Trend Micro Incorporated

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud IDS IPS Market

The market share of the global Cloud IDS IPS Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Cloud IDS IPS Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud IDS IPS Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Cloud IDS IPS Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud IDS IPS Market Report

What was the Cloud IDS IPS Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 23% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud IDS IPS Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

