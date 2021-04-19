Global Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymer Powder Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), also known as poly(ethylene vinyl acetate) (PEVA), is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate is usually 10 to 40%, the rest is ethylene. Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymer Powder Market Size report provides important information regarding the total valuation that this industry holds presently and it also lists the segmentation of the market along with the growth opportunities present across this business vertical.

The Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymer Powder Market key players in this market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands)

Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

Synthomer plc. (U.K.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Organik Kimya (Turkey)

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Low Proportion (Up to 4%)

Medium Proportion (4 to 30%)

High Proportion (greater than 60%)

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Tiling & Flooring

Mortars

Plastering

Insulation System

Other

