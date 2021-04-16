Distributed Temperature Sensing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is expected to reach $1,209.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in distributed temperature sensing market include Geso GmbH, Omicron Electronics GmbH, Weatherford International PLc, Halliburton Company, AP Sensing GmbH, Sensornet, OFS Fitel, Furukawa Electric., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., NKT Photonics, Innosys Industries, Tendeka B.V., Omnisens SA, Schlumberger, Bandweaver Technologies, Micron Optics, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, LIOS Technology GmbH., Silixa Ltd., and Ziebel As.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for labor safety at workplaces, reliability of DTS systems/sensors for sensing and monitoring applications in harsh environments, and increasing applications in the oil & gas industry. However, high costs associated with DTS systems are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, Increasing safety norms and supportive government policies related to leakage detection and growing adoption of data-based analytics provide major opportunities for the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is defined as a real-time temperature measurement process that is used to providing continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable. It involves monitoring across the entire cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system uses light pulses that are reflected by optical fiber for efficient temperature and pressure measurement changes. Distributed temperature sensing system has applications in the following industrial sectors: oil & gas, upstream, fire detection, process & pipeline monitoring, downstream, power cable monitoring and environmental monitoring.

By fiber type, multimode fibers segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Multimode fibers have a relatively large light carrying core. These are available in core sizes of 50µm and 62.5µm and are widely used in DTS applications. The transmitted rays of light are allowed to follow multiple paths within the fiber. The large core diameter helps to propagate more optical power in the fiber. The signal undergoes dispersion since many modes are present, and hence there is more power loss as compared to single-mode fiber, which eventually restricts the signal carrying capacity in terms of distance covered.

On the basis of geography, the distributed temperature sensing market in APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities worldwide and the expanding network of power transmission cables in technologically advancing countries in APAC, such as China and India, are contributing to the growth of the DTS market in this region. India, China, South Korea, and Australia are some of the major countries contributing to the growth and development of the DTS market in this region. The presence of several oil & gas companies in APAC is also driving the growth of the DTS market in this region.

Fiber Types Covered:

• Multimode Fibers

• Single-mode Fibers



Operating Principles Covered:

• Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

• Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)



Scattering Methods Covered:

• Brillouin Scattering Effect

• Rayleigh Scattering Effect

• Raman Scattering Effect



Applications Covered:

• Process & Pipeline Monitoring

• Industrial infrastructural monitoring

• Environmental Monitoring

• Oil & Gas

• Safety & Security

• Power Cable Monitoring

• Fire Detection

• Utility

• Civil Engineering

• Sewer Monitoring

• Manufacturing

• Chemical Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

