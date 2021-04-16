Aerospace Electrical Inserts – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Electrical Inserts Market is expected to reach $18,299.39 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Electrical Inserts Market include Zodiac Aerosystems, Safran, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Loipart AB, Korita Aviation (Suzhou) Co. Ltd, JAMCO Corporation, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., DYNAMO Aviation, AIM Altitude (AVIC International), Bucher Leichtbau AG, Aerolux Ltd, and Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are increasing frequency of domestic and international air travel and increasing demand for customized aircraft interiors. However, the high installation charges of lightweight equipment are restraining the growth of the market.

Aerospace electrical inserts are utilized on aeroplanes to prepare and serve food & beverages to onboard passengers. This allows the utilization of galley equipment in a manner that is safe for the cabin environment, improving the experience of aircraft team and by extension that of the travellers onboard.

Based on the galley type, the customized segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the galley equipment manufacturers are focusing on providing lightweight and reliable galley equipment as per the demands of the aviation industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from domestic and international airlines, as well as private charter jets and increasing demand for aircraft retrofits.

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Wide-Body Aircrafts

• Very-Large Body Aircrafts

• Private Jets

• Narrow-Body Aircrafts

Product Types Covered:

• Water Boilers

• Refrigeration and Chilling Systems

• Ovens

• Dishwashers

• Coffee & Beverage Makers

• Bun Warmers

Galley Types Covered:

• Standard

• Modular

• Customized

Applications Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line Fit

• Freight and Cargo Aircraft

• Commercial Passenger Aircraft

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

