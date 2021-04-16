Jet Bridge – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Jet Bridge Market is expected to reach $1,904.81 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Jet Bridge Market include Thyssenkrupp, PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, John Bean Technologies, Ameribridge, FMT, China International Marine Containers (Group) (CIMC), Avicorp Middle East, JBT, and ADELTE.

Rising concern towards the safety of passengers at airports, development of new airports, and advancement of existing airports are propelling the market growth. However, the high initial cost required for installation is hindering the growth of the market.

A jet bridge is an enclosed walkway offering a connecting path for passengers from airport/seaport terminal to the aircraft/ship entrance. Jet bridges are either movable or fixed connectors which are usually connecting airport terminals to the aircraft.

Based on the type, the movable segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the advantageous on account of the adjustments made as per the aircraft size and turning angles.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising aircraft traffic, ongoing project for new airports, tourism and airport infrastructure development.

Types Covered:

• Movable

• Fixed

Products Covered:

• T-Bridge

• Over-The-Wing Bridges

• Nose-Loader Jet Bridge

• Dual Jet Bridge

• Commuter Bridges

• Apron Drive Bridge (Mobile Telescopic Bridges)

Systems Covered:

• Hydraulic

• Electro-Mechanical

Applications Covered:

• Seaport

• Airport

Structures Covered:

• Glass-Walled

• Steel-Walled

Airport Sizes Covered:

• Small Airport

• Medium Airport

• International Airport

End Users Covered:

• Reliever Airport

• Commercial Service Airport

• Cargo Service Airport

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

